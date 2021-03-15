Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,675 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,222,021,000 after acquiring an additional 138,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after purchasing an additional 81,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $190.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $193.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

