Credit Agricole S A Increases Stake in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Braskem were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Braskem by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAK opened at $12.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.03. Braskem S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

