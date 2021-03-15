Credit Agricole S A Increases Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nikola were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 451.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,741 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 4,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 880,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after acquiring an additional 860,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nikola by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after buying an additional 633,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $7,296,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $5,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

Shares of NKLA opened at $17.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.71. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.