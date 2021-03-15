Credit Agricole S A Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in ASML were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after buying an additional 58,379 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,258,000 after buying an additional 206,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ASML by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $697,070,000 after buying an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $702,557,000 after buying an additional 985,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,188,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $579,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $537.63 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $608.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $561.46 and a 200-day moving average of $456.16. The firm has a market cap of $225.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

