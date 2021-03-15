Credit Agricole S A Acquires 160 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 27,489 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.69.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $71.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $12,970,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $7,490,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,483,725 shares of company stock valued at $109,744,991.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

