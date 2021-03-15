Cowen Raises AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $75.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of AerCap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of AerCap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -234.35 and a beta of 2.42. AerCap has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in AerCap by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,523 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AerCap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in AerCap by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.