Cowen Boosts Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $85.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target upped by Cowen from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Domo stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 3.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.63.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,652.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 172,530 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $9,515,029.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,666,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Domo by 62.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

