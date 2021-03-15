CountPlus Limited (CUP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 17th

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other news, insider Raymond (Ray) Kellerman bought 250,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$312,500.00 ($223,214.29). Also, insider Matthew Rowe bought 50,000 shares of CountPlus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.21 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,450.00 ($43,178.57). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 325,015 shares of company stock worth $402,943.

CountPlus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides accounting, business advisory, and financial planning services in Australia. The company operates through Accounting, Financial Planning, Financial Services, and Other segments. It offers tax, assurance, audit, and corporate advisory services; financial planning; loans commission, and leasing commission services; and information technology, legal, conference, and insurance services.

