Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $370.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

COST has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $377.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $331.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $278.27 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares in the company, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,412 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,971,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

