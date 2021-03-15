Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the February 11th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.7 days.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $319.23 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Corus Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

CJREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

