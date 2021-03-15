Cortex Hits Market Cap of $63.07 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 14th. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $63.07 million and approximately $7.02 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

