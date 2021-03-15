CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 160,200 shares, an increase of 109.4% from the February 11th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CONX opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45. CONX has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

