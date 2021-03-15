Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTTAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

CTTAY stock opened at $13.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

