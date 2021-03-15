ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

COP opened at $59.19 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.38, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

