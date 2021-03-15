Compound (COMP) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $172.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $426.23 or 0.00754533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,671,570 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

