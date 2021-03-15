Compass Group (LON:CPG) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,626.50

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,626.50 ($21.25) and last traded at GBX 1,607 ($21.00), with a volume of 4712835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,592 ($20.80).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,284.18 ($16.78).

Get Compass Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,444.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,334.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.00.

In other news, insider Karen Witts acquired 7,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of £99,205.65 ($129,612.82).

Compass Group Company Profile (LON:CPG)

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.