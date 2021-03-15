Comparing Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) & Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Triterras and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triterras N/A 45.74% 0.89% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Triterras and Churchill Capital Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triterras 0 2 1 0 2.33 Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triterras presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 126.39%. Given Triterras’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Triterras is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of Triterras shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triterras and Churchill Capital Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triterras N/A N/A $1.27 million N/A N/A Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Triterras has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triterras beats Churchill Capital Corp II on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc., though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

About Churchill Capital Corp II

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

