Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

OTCMKTS:CRZBY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.58. 8,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.81.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

