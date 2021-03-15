Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Trimmed by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,402,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,863,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,821,000 after acquiring an additional 314,595 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Comerica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,607,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after acquiring an additional 106,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.38. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $73.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $288,933.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.62.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.