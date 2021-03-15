Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,920 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $56.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,646,889. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

