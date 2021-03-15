Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,533,000 after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 82,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,070,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.39. The company had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $193.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

