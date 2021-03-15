Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Invests $17.78 Million in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,784,000. Equity Residential comprises 1.3% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Equity Residential at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.08. 19,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

