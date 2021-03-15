Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. Acquires 16,638 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,638 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 3.2% of Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $42,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,076,000. Change Path LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.12. The stock had a trading volume of 38,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

