Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.26. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.30.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company had a trading volume of 381,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,866. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $788,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $349,236.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,185 shares of company stock worth $30,533,302 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 28.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 134.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter worth about $11,413,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 40,503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

