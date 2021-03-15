CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.
CWBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 319,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,347,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 166,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 64,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CohBar by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
CohBar Company Profile
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.
