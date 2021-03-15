CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 9,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,861. The company has a current ratio of 422.30, a quick ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.07 million, a P/E ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNFinance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

