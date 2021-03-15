CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $308,190.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.29. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $216.75.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CME Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 497,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,045,000 after buying an additional 107,563 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1,097.8% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,576,000 after buying an additional 328,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,575,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

