Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the mining company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLF. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $17.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.64 and a beta of 2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $8,280,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 533,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 903,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $2,497,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.