Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $30.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 970,741 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,128,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,728. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.