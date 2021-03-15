Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report issued on Friday, March 12th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $147.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,058.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

