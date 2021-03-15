Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTEQF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 198,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Clean TeQ has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Get Clean TeQ alerts:

About Clean TeQ

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean TeQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean TeQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.