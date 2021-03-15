Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the February 11th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTEQF remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Friday. 198,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. Clean TeQ has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.29.
