Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 1,905 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $191,014.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,869.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $761,245.38.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $161,724.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.18. 11,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,169. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $104.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,595,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vicor by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

