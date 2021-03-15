Civic (CVC) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Civic has a market capitalization of $288.77 million and $86.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000763 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Civic has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00659322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035475 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic is a token. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

Civic Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

