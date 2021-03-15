Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.81.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $174.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $275,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,096,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

