Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,425 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,126 shares of company stock valued at $10,320,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $169.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.89, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.17. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.