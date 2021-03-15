Citigroup Inc. Purchases 11,025 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $2,165,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares in the company, valued at $39,966,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 364,379 shares of company stock valued at $16,992,792 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.76.

NYSE DT opened at $52.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.