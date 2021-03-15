Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $41,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $75.18 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.