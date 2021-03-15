Citigroup Inc. Has $3.32 Million Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,721 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. National Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.44%.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

