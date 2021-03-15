Citigroup Inc. Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 56,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.55 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $72.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

