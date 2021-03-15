Citigroup Inc. Buys 203 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 84.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on POWI. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $71,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.43%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

