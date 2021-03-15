Citigroup Inc. Acquires 841 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,526,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479,877 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $68.87 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $66.50.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.