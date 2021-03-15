Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Initiates Coverage on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Shares of CHWY traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $85.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of -198.20 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $120.00.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 641,632 shares of company stock valued at $60,436,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

