Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after acquiring an additional 873,228 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after acquiring an additional 588,589 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after acquiring an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after acquiring an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $243.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $243.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.44.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

