CIBC Boosts Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target to C$57.00

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJ. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$55.66.

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$49.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.79. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.54. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.63%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

