CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

CHSCP opened at $30.35 on Monday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.