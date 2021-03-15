CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
CHSCP opened at $30.35 on Monday. CHS has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37.
CHS Company Profile
