Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.85% from the company’s previous close.

CD has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Shares of CD stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,911,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,460,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

