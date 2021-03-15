China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.05

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 49683 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.60.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

