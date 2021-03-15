Cheviot Value Management LLC Invests $5.43 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,000. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Chevron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 445,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after buying an additional 24,174 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,649,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 130,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 273,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 14,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock traded down $1.37 on Monday, hitting $110.19. 205,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,428,157. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

