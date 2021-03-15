Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $439,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,015,964,000 after buying an additional 95,701 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,664 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after purchasing an additional 61,831 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,066. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

