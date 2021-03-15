Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 10,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,420,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $196.43. 301,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.13 and its 200 day moving average is $154.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.00, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock valued at $257,864,563 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.